‘Dressage’ to go on screen at Cine Junior Festival

Badkoubeh’s feature narrates the story of Golsa and her friends who decide to rob a corner shop out of boredom. But while evaluating the robbery, they are dismayed to realize that they forgot to take the security camera footage; so one of them must return to the crime scene and retrieve it; a task that falls on Golsa.

'Dressage’ has recently won Golden Gazelle Award for Best Feature Film at the 7th Persian International Film Festival in Australia.

Ciné Junior is the biggest youth film festival in France: every year its audience overcome 25 000 children. This festival wishes to promote films that develop the youth's artistic awareness as well as to make these films available and accessible to a larger audience through the distribution and cinema theaters networks and finally to help our prize-winning films in their distribution process in France. The Cine Junior festival also organizes meetings and conferences with all those interested in the cinematography for young people: directors, distributors, teachers and a larger audience of adults and children.

