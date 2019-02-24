‘Elephant’s Shadow’ to vie at Canada’s REGARD filmfest.

‘Elephant’s Shadow’ directed by Arman Khansarian is about a young woman, Leila, whose father has only a few days left to live. His only concern is for his daughter's welfare as he knows how difficult life can be for a divorcee in Tehran. Leila decides to plan a scenario for his dad so that he can die peacefully.

The Iranian short film has made it into the competition program of the 23rd REGARD – Saguenay International Short Film Festival in Canada, and is eligible to win in four different categories of the festival.

REGARD is an Academy qualifying festival for the Short Film Awards, and considered as Canada's most important short film rendezvous and one of the leading short film festivals in North America.

The 23rd edition of the event will be held on 13-17 March 2019.

