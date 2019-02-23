Domestic submarines launch torpedoes on 'Velayat-97' navy drills

Iranian naval forces on Friday started a massive three-day drill, codenamed 'Velayat-97', in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, in an area of two million square kilometers, from the Strait of Hormuz to the southeastern coasts of Makran, the Sea of Oman and the northern parts of the Indian Ocean, down to the 10-degrees latitude.

Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said Thursday that submarines will launch missiles in the drill for the first time, and anti-submarine helicopters will also land on and take off from the deck of Sahand destroyer.

Submarine systems of the Navy, to launch a variety of torpedoes, dealt with surface and subsurface threats on the second day of massive three-day drill 'Velayat-97'.

The Ghadir-class submarines are designed to cruise within the shallow waters of the Persian Gulf.

In the course of the drills, also a SH-helicopter hit its target at sea launching a Mark 46 torpedo.

