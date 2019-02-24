Iranian fighter destroys naval target by firing ‘Nasr Missile’

In line with support of the Army Air Force’s fleet from surface vessels of the navy, a sophisticated fighter belonging to the Air Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran could hit the desired target at sea successfully by firing Nasr cruise missile.

Also, choppers of the Naval Force of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which have recently been equipped with naval mine-hunting system, managed to destroy enemy’s offensive mines.

Iranian naval forces on Friday started a massive three-day drill, codenamed 'Velayat-97', in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, in an area of two million square kilometers, from the Strait of Hormuz to the southeastern coasts of Makran, the Sea of Oman and the northern parts of the Indian Ocean, down to the 10-degrees latitude.

