Iranian Army Navy wraps up Velayat-97 drills; all objectives materialized

According to the Public Relations Department of Iranian Army Navy, the three-day Velayat-97 naval drills ended today, during which different units of the Iranian Army Navy practices naval parades, simulation of a real naval war, maritime and land offense to recapture occupied territories by the enemy, and the launching of various types of missiles and torpedoes were practiced by the Iranian naval forces.

The drill was held in an area of over two million square kilometers, from the east of the Strait of Hormuz to the Sea of Oman and the northern parts of the Indian Ocean.

Domestically-made and recently unveiled ‘Fateh’ submarine and ‘Sahand’ destroyer were participating in the drill. Furthermore, Ghadir submarine, for the first time in the history of Iran’s naval drills, launched cruise missiles towards targets on the water surface and hit it. According to the Public Relations Department of Iranian Army Navy, all the objectives of the drill were materilazed by the Army Navy units.

