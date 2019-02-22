All tactics, equipment in ‘Velayat 97’ naval drill are indigenous: Sayyari

Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari made the remarks today on the sidelines of a massive three-day naval drill, codenamed ‘Velayat 97’, in the Sea of Oman and the Indian Ocean, which kicked off this morning with the participation of home-grown, recently unveiled ‘Fateh’ submarine and ‘Sahand’ destroyer.

“There have always been threats against our country, but what matters is the ability of the armed forces to fight and tackle [the threats,]” Sayyari said.

He added that several military exercises have been held this year, all of which display the strength of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, stressing that the Army’s operational units are constantly strengthening their capabilities.

Deputy coordinator of the Iranian army went on to say “we have full information and understanding of the threats in the region and prepare ourselves accordingly for them.”

Stating that Iranian armed forces are capable of confronting any threats, he emphasized "human resources is an important pillar, and our forces today are at a very high level of preparedness."

"All of these forces have been trained based on up-to-date programs and are fully prepared," he added.

Underlining that all the equipment used in the ‘Velayat 97’ are indigenous and domestically made, deputy coordinator of the Iranian army added “the equipment of our armed forces is no longer borrowed from abroad, because we believe that borrowed weapons bring borrowed security and that sellers of these weapons can block access to them at any given time."

