  1. Politics
25 February 2019 - 11:07

Hatami says Iran needs to build heavy submarines

Hatami says Iran needs to build heavy submarines

TEHRAN, Feb. 25 (MNA) – Following the recent unveiling of the country's semi-heavy class submarine 'Fateh', Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said that Iran now needs to build heavy-class submarines.

He made the remarks Monday at the 2nd Marine Propulsion Conference held at Tehran-based Sharif University of Technology.

“Although we have manufactured medium-sized submarines, we now need to build heavy-class ones,” he said, adding that this requirement should serve to move the country forward despite enemies’ hostilities in the path. “Sanctions and economic war provide opportunities for the country beside their threats,” he noted.

He went on to say that expert human resources, home-grown equipment, and marine security are among the achievements of the Islamic Revolution in the marine section.

“Before the Revolution, we did not have any home-made marine equipment but now we are producing 95 different products in this field,” he added.

Army’s Navy has an authoritative presence in international waters and with the cooperation of IRGC navy, they are providing security to the Strait of Hormuz, which is one of the most important gates of energy in the world.

MAH/4551749

News Code 142867

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 11 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News