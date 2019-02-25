Hatami says Iran needs to build heavy submarines

He made the remarks Monday at the 2nd Marine Propulsion Conference held at Tehran-based Sharif University of Technology.

“Although we have manufactured medium-sized submarines, we now need to build heavy-class ones,” he said, adding that this requirement should serve to move the country forward despite enemies’ hostilities in the path. “Sanctions and economic war provide opportunities for the country beside their threats,” he noted.

He went on to say that expert human resources, home-grown equipment, and marine security are among the achievements of the Islamic Revolution in the marine section.

“Before the Revolution, we did not have any home-made marine equipment but now we are producing 95 different products in this field,” he added.

Army’s Navy has an authoritative presence in international waters and with the cooperation of IRGC navy, they are providing security to the Strait of Hormuz, which is one of the most important gates of energy in the world.

