Iran begins mass production of submarine-missiles: Khanzadi

"Today, we have achieved the technology to launch missiles from the depth of sea and the equipment that comes with it, including the missile, its capsule, the submarine besides the workforce are totally Iranian," Khanzadi said.

He added that the largest logistical support vessel in the Middle East belongs to Iran and it can travel around the Earth with just one-time fueling.

“Delegations from Chinese and Russian naval forces are here in Iran today and joint military drills are to be carried out in the near future to showcase the power of the Islamic Republic,” he said.

On February 24, Ghadir-class submarine successfully launched a cruise missile during the ‘Velayat-97’ drills in the Sea of Oman.

This was the first time Iran achieved the knowhow to launch missiles from the depth of sea to surface targets.

According to reports, other Iranian submarines such as Tareq and Fateh are also capable of launching such cruise missiles.

