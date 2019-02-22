Iran’s large-scale naval drill kicks off in Sea of Oman

The drill is being held in an area of over two million square kilometers, from the east of the Strait of Hormuz to the Sea of Oman and the northern parts of the Indian Ocean, down to the 10-degrees latitude.

The drill includes four separate phases: naval parades, simulation of a real naval war, maritime and land offense to practice recapturing the territories occupied by the enemy, and the launching of various types of missiles and torpedoes, according to Navy Commander Read Admiral Hossein Khanzadi, who explained about the drill on Thursday.

The Friday’s phase is dedicated to the display of the Navy’s power by staging naval parades.

Over 100 naval units are taking part in the war game, including submarines, warships, helicopters, reconnaissance and bomber drones, missile cruisers, and surveillance planes.

The home-grown ‘Fateh’ submarine and ‘Sahand’ destroyer are also taking part in the drill for the first time.

According to Iranian Navy’s deputy commander, these exercises aim at displaying the Islamic Republic’s power in the region in a bid to establish security.

