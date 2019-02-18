IRGC arrests three terrorists connected to Zahedan attack

In a Monday statement, IRGC noted that its forces have launched an operation Sunday night and stuck numerous hideabouts in Saravan and Khash in which terrorists behind Wednesday attack were residing.

Three terrorists have been arrested, reads the statement, adding that 150kg of explosives, 600kg of raw materials for explosives, and some weapons and ammunition have been seized during the operation.

“IRGC continues measures to track down the clues for a definitive and complete retaliation from the core of the gang of the crime, and it is expected that this will be achieved quickly with the cooperation of the Pakistani government and army,” highlights the statement.

The suicide attack, which targeted a bus carrying Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps personnel, claimed the lives of 27 people and injured dozens of others in southeastern Iran. The so-called Jaish ul-Adl terror group, which is based across the border in Pakistan and is responsible for kidnapping Iranian border guards and carrying out other terrorist attacks of this kind in Zahedan over the past years, claimed responsibility for the Wednesday attack.

MNA/4545693