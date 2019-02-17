Pakistani delegation due in Iran to talk about Zahedan terrorist attack

Pakistani foreign minister strongly condemned recent terrorist attack in eastern part of the country and sympathized with the survivors of this tragic accident.

Qureshi assured Iran that Pakistan is ready to cooperate with the Islamic Republic of Iran to mull over the main reason behind this terrorist attack and also fight with the terrorist groups jointly.

The suicide attack, which targeted a bus carrying Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps personnel, claimed the lives of 27 people and injured dozens of others in southeastern Iran on Feb. 13.

Following this terrorist attack, Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Director General for West Asian Affairs summoned Pakistani Ambassador to Tehran, Rafat Masoud.

