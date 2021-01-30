Perpetuator behind kidnapping 5 border guards executed

Javid Dehghan Khald, also known as Mohammad Omar, one of the leaders of a group affiliated with the so-called Jaish ul-Adl terrorist group, who carried out an armed terrorist attack on IRGC agents, was executed on Saturday.

In May 2015, following the investigations for identifying and arresting the criminals and terrorist groups, Javid Dehghan Khald, who led the terrorist attack against five border guards in Saravan and cooperated with Jaish ul-Adl and Jaysh al-Nasr terrorists, was arrested.

Participating in a terrorist operation in Iranshahr county, which led to the martyrdom of two IRGC forces and the abduction of five border guards in Saravan county were among his terrorist acts.

