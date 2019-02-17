Pakistan govt. must answer for Zahedan terror attack: Larijani

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani made the remark at the start of a Parliament session on Sunday.

“The Pakistani government must answer for [the attack], because this terrorist group devised the attack while on the Pakistani soil,” Larijani said, referring to a terrorist attack on IRGC personnel on Wednesday in Zahedan.

The suicide attack, which targeted a bus carrying Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps personnel, claimed the lives of 27 people and injured dozens of others in southeastern Iran. The so-called Jaish ul-Adl terror group, which is based across the border in Pakistan and is responsible for kidnapping Iranian border guards and carrying out other terrorist attacks of this kind in Zahedan over the past years, claimed responsibility for the Wednesday attack.

Larijani then called on the foreign ministry and security apparatus to follow up in earnest on the issue, saying Pakistan cannot treat this matter with irresponsibility.

“With all due respect for the neighboring Pakistan, these kind of behaviors will severely undermine the level of cooperation between the two countries,” Larijani said.

Elsewhere, Larijani noted the US-organized anti-Iran conference recently held in Warsaw, adding “the hasty move by the US and the Zionist regime in organizing the cheap Warsaw conference revealed their empty hands.”

“All this hype led to nothing more than some repetitive and meaningless speeches, and it just showed that the US is being played in the hands of a terrorist group,” he added.

