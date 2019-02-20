Fmr Pakistani pres. calls for coop. with Iran on recent terror attack

Iran is our neighbor and there must be investigation conducted on the recent terrorist attack in Iran’s Zahedan, Asif Ali Zardari has been quoted as saying by Pakistani sources.

Zardari has also made it clear that Iran’s considerations need to be taken into account in the joint investigation.

The former Pakistani president added that in the past, his People's Party used to solve issues of this kind with neighboring countries through political dialogue.

Asif Ali Zardari also expressed concern over the recent developments on the shared Iranian-Pakistani border.

Zardari further responded to threatening Indian statements against Pakistan, saying that if Pakistan invaded, the people of Pakistan would stand by their army.

He also criticized the weak approach of Imran Khan's government in dealing with accusations on the international stage against his country.

