Iran wins 7 bronze medals at Karate 1-Premier League

In Kumite category, Fatemeh Chalaki in female’s -55kg, Rozita Alipour in female’s -61kg, Amir Reza Mirzaei and Hamoon Derafshipour in men’s -67kg, Zabihollah Poorshab in men’s -84kg, and Sajad Ganjzadeh in men’s +84kg earned bronze medals for Iran.

Also in men’s team Kata, two Iranian teams face each other in the bronze contest and eventually the team comprised of Abolfazl Shahrjerdi, Ali Zand, and Milad Delikhun emerged victorious.

Three Iranian fighters have reached the final of their weight categories and will compete for the gold later in the afternoon.

The second event of Karate 1-Premier League in 2019 kicked off on Friday and wraps up today in the Persian Gulf state. Some 730 karate practitioners from 86 different countries are participating in the event.

