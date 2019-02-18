Iran adds 1 gold, 2 silvers to its tally in UAE

In men’s -75kg category, world champion Bahman Asgari defeated Italy’s Luigi Busa 2-0 in the final. Azerbaijan’s Rafael Aghayev and Thomas Scott of the United States claimed bronze medals of this category.

Ali Fadakar settled for the silver of men’s -84kg by conceding a 2-1 defeat against Ugur Aktas of Turkey. Farouk Abdesselem of France and Iran’s Zabihollah Poorshab collected bronze medals of this category.

And in female team Kata, an Iranian team comprised of Mahsa Afsaneh, Maedeh Nasiripey, and Parisa Rahmani earned a silver medal after losing the final match to Italy’s team of Casale, Nicosanti, Pezzetti.

Earlier on Sunday, Iranian fighters bagged seven bronze medals in different categories.

The second event of Karate 1-Premier League in 2019 was held in the Persian Gulf state from February 15 to 17. Some 730 karate practitioners from 86 different countries participated in the event.

The third stage of Karate 1-Premier League in 2019 will be held in Rabat, Morocco, from April 19 to 21.

