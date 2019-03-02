Two Iranian female practitioners advance to final in Karate 1 Series A

The World League Karate 1 Series A is under way in Salzburg, Austria. The event, which acts as a qualifying stage for the Olympics games, started on March 1 and will wrap up tomorrow March 3.

Two female Iranian karate fighters have reached the final matches to have the chance to collect two gold medals for their country.

Sara Bahmanyar and Taravat Khaksar both at the -55kg division are the two female Iranian karate practitioners that have advanced to the final.

Prior to them, two Iranian male fighters by the names of Mehdi Khodabakhshi and Saleh Abazari advanced to the final matches of -84 and +84 kg divisions.

