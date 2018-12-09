  1. Sports
Karate1-Series A: Poorshab wins 2nd gold for Iran

TEHRAN, Dec. 09 (MNA) – Veteran karate practitioner Zabiollah Poorshab snatched the 2nd gold medal for Iran at Karate1-Series A on Sunday, in China.

In men’s -84kg category of kumite, Poorshab defeated Igor Chikhmarev 2-0 in the final contest. In his route to final, he overpowered Taipei’s Hanhsien Chiu, Japan’s Rikito Shimada, Egypt’s Mohamed Ahmed Ramadan, China’s Jinchao Chen, and Russia’s Alexander Aliev.

The Egyptian Karateka and Italy’s Michele Martina won the bronze medals of this category.

Earlier, Miad Yari and Amir Mehdizadeh bagged one gold and one bronze for Iran respectively.

Some 1170 karatekas from 80 different countries are participating in Karate1-Series A in China’s Shanghai. The three-day event will wrap up today.

The WKF Karate 1-Series A is a world-class competition that provides karatekas around the world with more competitive opportunities to shine at the highest level. Presented in an open format thus allowing every athlete in the world to compete, the Karate 1-Series A is framed under the umbrella of the Karate 1 to bring together the best competitors in a series of open championships of unprecedented scale and quality.

