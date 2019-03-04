Iran collects six medals at 1st event of Karate 1-series A in 2019

In the final bout of male Kumite -84kg, Mahdi Khodabakhshi surprised the European Champion Ugur Aktas of Turkey with a 5-2 win. Zabihollah Poorshab of Iran and Azerbaijan’s Aykhan Mamayev bagged bronze medals in this category.

The second gold medal of Iran was earned by Taravat Khaksar in female Kumite -55kg. She edged Chile’s Valentina Toro 1-0 in the final but before that, she managed to beat Anzhelika Terliuga, top-ranked Ukrainian athlete, 2-0 in the semifinal. Bulgaria’s Ivet Goranova and Terliuga collected the category’s bronze medals.

In male kumite +84kg, Iran’s Saleh Abazari settled for silver after suffering a narrow 4-4 defeat to Azerbaijan’s Asiman Gurbanli in the final match.

Also, Sara Bahmanyar received the silver medal of female Kumite -50kg with conceding a 2-0 defeat against Japan’s Ayaka Tadano in the final.

And in male Kumite -75kg, Iran’s Bahman Asgari managed to win a bronze medal by edging Stanislav Horuna of Ukraine 3-2 in the bronze contest.

2019 Karate 1 -Series A in Salzburg was held from March 1 to 3 with the participation of 2057 karatekas from some 100 different countries. The next event of Karate 1-Series A will be held in Istanbul, Turkey, from May 17 to 19.

