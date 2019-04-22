  1. Sports
Iran wins five medals at Karate-1 Premier League

TEHRAN, Apr. 22 (MNA) – Iranian karatekas won one gold, one silver and three bronze medals at the third event of Karate-1 Premier League of 2019 held in Rabat, Morocco.

In male’s kumite +84kg category, Sajjad Ganjzadeh gained a gold medal after defeating Turkey’s Alparslan Yamanoglu 2-0 in the final match. Saleh Abazari of Iran and Germany’s Jonathan Horne won silver medals of this category.

Ukraine’s Stanislav Horuna edged Iran’s Ali Asghar Asiabari 9-8 in a nail-biting final match of male’s kumite -75kg category. Azerbaijan’s Rafael Aghayev and Japan’s Ken Nishimura bagged the category’s bronze medals.

In the female’s kumite -55Kg, Taravat Khaksar claimed a bronze by beating her Japanese opponent Sara Yamad 2-0.

Hamideh Abbasali took Iran’s third bronze in the female’s kumite +68Kg after defeating Ayaka Saito from Japan 4-0.

The three-day event kicked off on Friday with 661 karate practitioners from 78 countries in participation.

The next event of World Karate Federation (WKF) Karate1-Premier League in the year 2019 will be held in Shanghai, China, from June 7 to 9.

