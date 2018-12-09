Iranians win 1 gold, 1 bronze at Karate1-series A

In men’s -60kg category of kumite, Iran’s Miad Yari gained the gold medal by defeating the European champion Eray Samdan of Turkey in the final. Estonia’s Daniel Rodionov and Brazil’s Douglas Brose received the bronze medals of this category.

In men’s -67kg category of kumite, Iran’s Mehdizadeh won his countryman Alireza Shirsefat 8-4 in the bronze contest. Ali Ismail of Egypt defeated Brazil’s Vinicius Figueira 3-1 in the final match and claimed the gold medal. The other bronze medal of this category went to Japan’s Soichiro Nakano.

Some 1170 karatekas from 80 different countries are participating in Karate1-series A in China’s Shanghai. The three-day event will wrap up today.

The WKF Karate 1-Series A is a world-class competition that provides karatekas around the world with more competitive opportunities to shine at the highest level. Presented in an open format thus allowing every athlete in the world to compete, the Karate 1-Series A is framed under the umbrella of the Karate 1 to bring together the best competitors in a series of open championships of unprecedented scale and quality.

