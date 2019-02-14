Leader calls for swift action in finding terrorist attack perpetrators

In a Thursday message, Ayatollah Khamenei expressed his condolences over the terrorist attack in southeastern Iran, which killed and wounded dozens of IRGC personnel, calling on the related organs to swiftly track the accomplices behind the attack and bring them to justice.

The Leader said the spy agencies of some regional and trans-regional countries certainly had a hand in this crime, urging the related organs to put all-out effort in following up on the case.

A Takfiri suicide bomber targeted a bus carrying Revolutionary Guards Corps personnel near Zahedan in southeastern Sistan and Baluchistan province late on Wednesday, killing 27, and injuring some more.

The so-called Jaish ul-Adl terror group, which is based across the border in Pakistan and is responsible for kidnapping Iranian border guards and carrying out other terrorist attacks of this kind in Zahedan over the past years, has claimed responsibility for the Wednesday night's terrorist attack on social media.

MNA/IRN83209310