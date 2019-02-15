Loose alliance in Warsaw conf. failed as expected: FM Zarif

“The Warsaw conference was already doomed to failure and the loose alliance that was formed in the summit could not reach its goals,” Zarif told reporters upon arrival in Germany on Friday to take part in the 55th Munich Security Conference.

“[Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu had officially announced that the participants in the Warsaw conference would prepare for war; however, their loose alliance failed to reach its goal.”

His comments come following a tweet by Netanyahu, who had written that the Warsaw meeting was an attempt to bring representatives of Arab countries together with Israel “in order to advance the common interest of war with Iran.” Netanyahu’s tweet was removed from his page a few hours after it was posted.

Zarif noted that during the Munich conference, he will talk about the ongoing realities of the Middle East region. “the United States, adopting wrong policies, has made Donald Trump confess that Washington has so far spent $7 billion in the Middle East [on its warmongerings goals] but their efforts have come to naught, ” he added.

The top diplomat stressed that if the western countries, especially the US, leave their wrong policies, they will make life easier both for themselves and the region.

MNA/4542814