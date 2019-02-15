‘Seoul keen to keep good ties with Tehran despite sanctions’

During the meeting held on the sidelines of the 55th Munich Security Conference on Friday, the Korean minister offered sympathy over the recent terrorist attack in south-eastern Iran.

The two sides also conferred on economic and trade relations between Iran and South Korea, the most important regional and international issues including the situation in the Korean Peninsula, the Iran nuclear deal, and other topics of mutual interest.

Kang Kyung-wha has expressed her country’s willingness to maintain its friendly relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran despite the anti-Iran pressures.

She also expressed Seoul’s interest in continuing decades of good relations between the two countries despite pressures and sanctions.

