  1. Politics
15 February 2019 - 15:42

S Korea FM:

‘Seoul keen to keep good ties with Tehran despite sanctions’

‘Seoul keen to keep good ties with Tehran despite sanctions’

TEHRAN, Feb. 15 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his South Korean Foreign counterpart Kang Kyung-wha studied the economic and trade relations, as well as the most important regional and international issues, including Korean Peninsula situation and JCPOA.

During the meeting held on the sidelines of the 55th Munich Security Conference on Friday, the Korean minister offered sympathy over the recent terrorist attack in south-eastern Iran.

The two sides also conferred on economic and trade relations between Iran and South Korea, the most important regional and international issues including the situation in the Korean Peninsula, the Iran nuclear deal, and other topics of mutual interest.

Kang Kyung-wha has expressed her country’s willingness to maintain its friendly relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran despite the anti-Iran pressures.

She also expressed Seoul’s interest in continuing decades of good relations between the two countries despite pressures and sanctions.

LR/IRN83210179,IFP

News Code 142542
Lachin Rezaian

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News