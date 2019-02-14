Iran working on Syrian peace while US hides global isolation behind Warsaw charade

"As Iran, Russia & Turkey ready a summit in Sochi to work for peace in Syria & UN Court rejects US excuses & readies to rule on US theft of Iranian people’s assets, flip-flopping Trump officials try to hide their perpetual lawlessness & global isolation behind a charade in Warsaw," wrote Iranian Foreing Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a tweet Wednesday night, a few hours before heading to Russia's Sochi to take part at a tripartite summit of Iran, Russia and Turkey on Syrian settlement.

Meanwhile, the US has organized a conference in Warsaw last night, which, according to Israeli prime minister's tweet before it was removed, was an attempt to bring representatives of Arab countries together with Israel “in order to advance the common interest of war with Iran.”

Zarif also maintained in another tweet that the timing of the Warsaw conference and a terrorist attack in southeastern Iran, which aimed the lives of 27 people and injured dozens of others on Wednesday, could not have been a mere coincidence.

