TEHRAN, Feb. 14 (MNA) – The bodies of IRGC personnel who were martyred in a suicide terrorist attack on their bus in Sistan and Baluchistan province yesterday evening were flown to their hometown of Isfahan from Zahedan. The martyred Revolutionary Guards belonged to Imam Hossein 14 Division in Isfahan province. A large number of people went to the Isfahan Badr Airport to pay tribute to the martyred guards.