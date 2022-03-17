  1. World
Terrorist attack on bus, truck kills 21 in Niger

TEHRAN, Mar. 17 (MNA) – 21 people were killed in an attack on bus and a truck in the southwestern Tillaberi region of Niger near Burkina Faso.

"A terrorist attack on Wednesday afternoon by heavily armed men traveling on motorcycles and in a vehicle killed 19 people traveling in a bus, including two police officers," a security source said, Barrons reported.

"Two others were killed in an attack on a truck," added the source, who asked to remain anonymous.

They had burned to death when the truck was set on fire.

Five people including a policeman were wounded in the attack on the bus, which was also torched. They were taken to the capital, Niamey, for treatment, the source said.

Seven passengers -- four women and three men -- managed to escape from the bus.

The attack occurred near the Petelkole border post, 10 kilometres (six miles) from the border with Burkina, a local official said.

In October 2021, three police officers were killed and several others wounded in a suspected attack on the Petelkole border post.

