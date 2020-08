As reported, the security forces, have arrested the perpetrator of the explosion of a sound bomb on Sadra Street in Ziba Shahr in Zahedan, and the necessary follow-up is underway to arrest others who involved in this terrorist act.

More details will be announced in the near future.

On August 5, four personnel of the Law Enforcement Force were injured when a sound bomb exploded around a police vehicle in Ziba Shar in Zahedan city.

