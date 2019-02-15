Feb. 11 missive rallies once again displayed Iranians’ glory

“The huge participation of people in February 11 rallies was one of the signs of Iranian’s collective glory, which, once again, showed the nation’s unity and integrity to the world,” the senior cleric said during this week’s Friday prayers sermon in Tehran.

He added that the massive turnout was also a warning to the traitors and enemies of the Islamic Republic.

Despite the pressures against Iran, millions of Iranians took to streets across the country to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, he said, stressing that the massive rallies bore many messages to enemies and the most important one was that the Iranian nation will never surrender to them.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he referred to the Wednesday’s deadly terrorist attack in southeast Iran, which killed and wounded dozens of IRGC personnel, saying it was a sign of the enemies’ frustration over the huge turnout of millions of Iranians in the public rallies which struck a strong slap in the face of global arrogance.

The senior cleric strongly rebuked the heinous act of terror, saying that such cowardly measures can never undermine the integrity and unity of the Iranian nation.

