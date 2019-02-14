Larijani hails Japan’s efforts to boost ties with Iran

Larijani, who had paid a two-day visit to Japan to confer over the expansion of commercial and economic cooperation between the two countries, held a presser in Tokyo last night before leaving for Tehran.

The official dismissed the idea that the Tokyo-Washington alliance would create hurdles for Japan’s relations with Iran, saying Japanese officials have very favorable ideas for expansion of relations with Iran despite the problems raised by the US.

He said it was the US which withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal and took on a confrontational approach, not Iran.

Larijani added that Washington’s habit of disrespecting international treaties such as JCPOA, the Paris Climate Agreement, and the INF Treaty with Russia has shown every country that the US is just a troublemaker in the international arena.

Referring to the talks held with the Japanese side, the official reiterated that Tokyo is positive with Tehran and is very interested in upgrading cooperation with the country.

Japan and Iran are marking the 90th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year.

The two countries have been struggling to keep mutual trade unharmed since the re-imposition of US sanctions on Iran last year.

Iran is a major supplier of crude oil to Japan. The East Asian country is among the eight countries which have been exempted from US sanctions against Iran and can buy Iran's oil.

