5 February 2019 - 20:11

Rouhani, Putin to hold separate meeting on sidelines of Sochi tripartite summit

TEHRAN, Feb. 05 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will hold a separate meeting with Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of a trilateral summit on Syria on February 14 in Sochi.

According to Russian TASS news ageny on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin will carry out a trilateral summit on Syria with the Iranian and Turkish presidents and a separate bilateral meeting with his counterpart Hassan Rouhani on February 14 in Sochi, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"There is an isolated meeting with Rouhani on [Vladimir Putin’s] schedule: it will be held on February 14 in Sochi on the sidelines of the trilateral meeting on Syria between Putin, [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan and Rouhani," he said. 

