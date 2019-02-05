Rouhani, Putin to hold separate meeting on sidelines of Sochi tripartite summit

According to Russian TASS news ageny on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin will carry out a trilateral summit on Syria with the Iranian and Turkish presidents and a separate bilateral meeting with his counterpart Hassan Rouhani on February 14 in Sochi, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"There is an isolated meeting with Rouhani on [Vladimir Putin’s] schedule: it will be held on February 14 in Sochi on the sidelines of the trilateral meeting on Syria between Putin, [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan and Rouhani," he said.

MNA/TASS