Iran's armed forces chief of staff leaves for Russia

According to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) news service ‘Sepahnews,’ Chief of General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri left Tehran for Russia on Wednesday at the head of a military delegation.

Bagheri is scheduled to meet with the Russian Defense Minister General Sergey Kuzhugetovich Shoygu and some other Russian military officials to discuss issues of mutual interests.

In addition to holding meetings with Russian military officials, the chief of Iranian armed forces is also scheduled to join Iranian delegation at the trilateral meeting of presidents of Iran, Russia and Turkey, which is slated to be held in Russian Sochi on February 14.

