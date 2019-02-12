President Rouhani to visit Russia on Thursday

Rouhani is set to attend a trilateral meeting with Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Syria on the same day.

According to TASS, the upcoming meeting will focus on the situation in the Syrian de-escalation zone Idlib and the withdrawal of the American forces form Syria.

The previous summit of the leaders of the three states was held in September last year in Tehran.

The three presidents will also hold bilateral meetings.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are guarantors of a cease-fire deal in Syria and have been mediating a peace process for the Syrian crisis since 2016.

