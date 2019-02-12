  1. Politics
12 February 2019 - 17:00

President Rouhani to visit Russia on Thursday

President Rouhani to visit Russia on Thursday

TEHRAN, Feb. 12 – President Hassan Rouhani is scheduled to leave Tehran for Sochi, Russia, on Thursday (Feb. 14) upon the official invitation of the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Rouhani is set to attend a trilateral meeting with Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Syria on the same day.

According to TASS, the upcoming meeting will focus on the situation in the Syrian de-escalation zone Idlib and the withdrawal of the American forces form Syria.

The previous summit of the leaders of the three states was held in September last year in Tehran.

The three presidents will also hold bilateral meetings.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are guarantors of a cease-fire deal in Syria and have been mediating a peace process for the Syrian crisis since 2016.

MR/83206927

News Code 142444

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News