1 February 2019 - 16:58

Iran-Russia-Turkey summit on Syria to be held in Sochi on Feb. 14

TEHRAN, Feb. 01 (MNA) – The Turkish foreign minister has said that the Russia-Turkey-Iran summit on the Syrian settlement will be held on February 14 in Sochi.

The Russia-Turkey-Iran summit on the Syrian settlement will be held on February 14 in Sochi, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday in an interview with Hurriyet newspaper, according to TASS news agency.

"The trilateral summit of Russia, Iran and Turkey will take place in Sochi on February 14 again," the Turkish foreign minister told Hurriyet.

TASS also quoted the TV channel NTV as saying that at the upcoming meeting, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani are expected to discuss the situation in the Syrian de-escalation zone Idlib and the withdrawal of the American forces form Syria.

The previous summit of the leaders of the three states was held in September last year in Tehran.

KI/TASS

News Code 142086
Kamal Iranidoost

