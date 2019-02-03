Iranian, Russian top diplomats confer on Syria in Tehran

In a three-hour-long meeting in Tehran, Ansari, Russia's special envoy on Syria Alexander Lavrentiev, and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin discussed developments in Syria and ways to get around obstacles for establishing Syria’s Constitutional Committee.

The meeting anticipates a trilateral summit of the presidents of the guarantor states of the Syria peace process, Iran, Russia, and Turkey, scheduled to be held on February 14 in Russia’s Sochi.

The diplomats also conferred on Yemen’s developments and implementation of the Stockholm Agreement.

Since January 2017, Moscow, Tehran, and Ankara have been mediating dialogue between representatives from the Damascus government and opposition groups in a series of talks held in Astana and other places. The talks are collectively referred to as the Astana peace process or the Astana Group.

