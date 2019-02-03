‘The Fog’ wins Best Short, Best Actress awards at Rosarito Filmfest.

‘The Fog’ is a story about a woman a woman working at funeral parlor who has not prepared any dead body after her child's death and is in recovery after depression. She returns to work and has to prepare the dead body of a child, but she changes her mind.

The film won the Best Short and Best Actress awards at the third edition of Rosarito International Film Festival in California, United States.

Several other Iranian films were also nominated in various categories at the festival, including: ‘We Are Not Princesses’ by Sara Maamouri, in Best documentary; ‘It Rains Slowly’ by Saeed Nejati in Best short; ‘Look At Me For A Moment’ by Muhammad Gharibi in Best short, Best director, Best actor, Best actress, Best photography, Best edition; ‘Wander About Me’ by Ghazaleh Soltani in Best feature film; and ‘Free Fly From The Fifth Floor’ by Araz Pourvatan in Best short.

The 3rd Rosarito International Film Festival was held on 1-2 February 2019 in California, US.

MS