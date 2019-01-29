Two Iranian features win awards at 11th Aryan JIFF

Iranian feature ‘My Arms Flew’ directed by Hossein Nuri received a Special Jury Mention at the 11th Aryan Jaipur International Film Festival in India.

‘My Arms Flew’ narrates the story of an Iranian mouth-painter who is completing a number of paintings for an exhibition in the US, although his main intention is visiting his son who has long left home for an academic career in the States.

An Iran-US joint production ‘Endless?’ by Iranian director Maryam Zahirimehr also won the Best Debutante Director Award at the Indian festival.

‘Endless?’, an Iranian/American drama film written and directed by Maryam Zahirimehr, tells the story of two women who bond over a unspeakable tragedy and the trauma that lingers.

The 11th Aryan Jaipur International Film Festival (JIFF) was held on 18 to 22 January 2019 in India.

