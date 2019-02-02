‘Pedovore’ to vie at 49th Tampere Filmfest.

‘Pedovore’ directed by Mohammad Kart will vie at the international competition section of the 49th Tampere Film Festival in Finland.

“Nobody takes the feeling of love in children seriously, but in the world that is like a Pedovore monster nothing is more beautiful and powerful than a child’s love,” reads the short synopsis of the film.

‘Pedovore’ received a mention for Best Director at the 35th Tehran International Short Film Festival, and is currently taking part at the short film competition section of the 37th Fajr Film Festival in Iran.

Tampere Film Festival is a short film festival held in the Finnish city of Tampere. It is accredited by the film producers' society FIAPF, and the winning films will be introduced to the Oscars.

Over 4000 films from all over the world were submitted to the International Competition section of the Finnish festival, 59 of which were selected from 47 countries.

The 49th edition of the festival will be held on 6-10 March, 2019.

MS/4530367