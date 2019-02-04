Chicago to host 8 Iranian films

‘Jew's Harp in Minor Scale’ by Maryam Sepehri, which is a portraiture of Hamid Naficy, a scholar of cultural studies of diaspora, exile, and postcolonial cinemas and media, will be screened during the event.

‘Pig’ by Mani Haghighi, ‘Reza’ by Alireza Motamedi, and ‘I Want to Dance’ by Bahman Farmanara are among the films selected to go on screen during the festival, which opened on February 2.

Also included are ‘Sheeple’ by Houman Seyyedi, ‘Sly’ by Kamal Tabrizi, and ‘Tale of the Sea’ by Bahman Farmanara.

The festival will be running until March 3.

MS/IRN83197013