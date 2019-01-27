Two Iranian shorts to vie at US’ Olympus Filmfest.

The works by the two Iranian brother and sister, Alireza and Maryam Pirband, have been accepted into the competition program of the first Olympus Film Festival Los Angeles, in the United States.

Directed by Alireza Pirband, ‘Motherhood’ depicts the life of a young mother who takes on many odd jobs in order to ensure the future of her only little daughter.

The film has received a nomination at the American festival.

Meanwhile, ‘Fermysk’ by Maryam Pirband will go on screen in the competition section of the festival.

Produced by Maj-Sam Productions in Los Angeles, ‘Fermysk’ recounts the story of a young pregnant Kurdish girl who survived an ISIL attack. She comes out of Kurdistan with a group of refugees without any identification for a reason that is later uncovered during a strange occurrence.

The film has recently won best short film award in the international competition section of Borobudur Film Festival, and another award at Bali International Film Festival, both of which held in Indonesia.

The first edition of Olympus Film Festival will be held on 10th July in Hollywood, Los Angeles, the US.

