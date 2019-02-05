  1. Culture
5 February 2019 - 16:53

‘I Love You’ to vie at Chile's Lebu Filmfest.

‘I Love You’ to vie at Chile's Lebu Filmfest.

TEHRAN, Feb. 05 (MNA) – Iranian short ‘I Love You’ directed by Babak Habibifard has made it into the competition section of 19th Lebu International Film Festival in Chile.

‘I Love You’ is a 12-minute short film about a lonely man who hears strange noises and goes to investigate where they are coming from.

The short film has been accepted into the international competition program of the 19th Lebu International Film Festival in Chile. It will compete with other titles from Spain, France, Chile, Argentina, Turkey, Czech, Malaysia and Uruguay, for the best short film award.

Lebu is an Oscar qualifier film festival. Its 19th edition will be held on 15-21 February in Santiago, Chile.

MS/4534287

News Code 142250
Marjohn Sheikhi

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News