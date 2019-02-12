Washington after repeating Syrian crisis in Latin America: official

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks Monday night in Tehran in a meeting with a host of scholars and politicians from Latin America who were among foreign guests of the 40th anniversary of Islamic Revolution.

“Donald Trump and the White house just think about their own interests and cannot be considered as any countries’ friends,” he said, calling for the beginning of a national dialogue to solve the problems in Venezuela.

The Islamic Republic of Iran believes in the effectiveness of political solutions for all crises from Venezuela to Yemen, Bahrain, Libya, and Syria, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said that building constructive ties with all countries, except the Israeli regime, have always been on the agenda of Iran’s foreign policy. “Despite US hostile behavior, Islamic Republic of Iran will powerfully continue its firm steps in the path of progress, development and people’s welfare.”

“On the 40th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, we proudly announce that Iran and its allies did not allow terrorists to govern the Western Asian region and realize Zionist-American anti-humanitarian goals,” Amir-Abdollahian said.

MAH/4539932