Apparel exports up by 60% in nine months

She went on to say that banning import of garments, footwear and other products in textile and clothing industry, which is not required to be imported into the country under such circumstances, remains in place.

According to the approvals of the ‘Resistance Economy Headquarters’, existing restrictions on the foreign exchange reserves and in order to provide currency needed for importing essential goods and raw materials, order registration process of these goods was banned, she opined.

Since the mentioned bylaw remains in place and considering the high capability of the country in providing various types of garments needed in the country as well as the need to protect domestic productions especially at the current situation, order registration of different types of apparels is strictly prohibited, the director general reiterated.

In conclusion, The Director General of Textile and Clothing Office of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade Afsaneh Mehrabu said that 4,600 tons of garments, valued at $48 million, were exported from the country in the nine months of the current year (March 21 – Dec. 21), showing a significant 59 and 24 percent growth in terms of weight and value respectively.

MA/4519290