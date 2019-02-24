Fars province exports hit $248m in 11 months

Director General for Fars Province Customs Administration Khodadad Rahimi said the figure indicates a 49% and 35% growth in tonnage and value, respectively, compared to last year’s corresponding period.

The official added that the southern province’s goods were sent to 62 international markets including Iraq, Afghanistan, UAE, Qatar, Germany, India, Pakistan, Kuwait, Turkey and Oman.

Dairy products, tomato paste, liquorice extract and powder, urea, dates, cement, tiles, flour and carpets were among the main items exported from Fars in the past ten months.

The official added that some 17,678 tons of goods worth $91 million were imported through the province’s customs. Accordingly, the imports show a 15% decrease in terms of volume and a 20% increase in terms of value in comparison with last year’s similar period.

