Tehran, Ankara resolute to strengthen all-out relations: Iran’s VP

Mohammad Nahavandian, the Iranian Vice President for Economic Affairs, made the remarks in a meeting with a visiting Turkish economic delegation headed by the president of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB) Mustafa Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu in Tehran on Saturday.

“When Iran and Turkey are united, no country can succeed in sanctioning the two countries,” Nahavandian said, adding that many countries in the world including the European countries do no adhere to the unjust US sanctions on Iran.

The Iranian vice-president added that relations with Turkey have always been a priority for the Iranian foreign policy, noting that the anti-Iran sanctions will finally end and the real friend countries need to help each other during hardships.

Mustafa Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu, for his part, referred to the historical and deep ties between Iran and Turkey, stressing that the mutual relations between Tehran and Ankara, especially in the economic fields and chambers of commerce, should be further expanded under the new situation.

Hisarcıklıoğlu further referred to recent visit of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to Turkey and the followed economic developments in the relations between the two countries, noting that the president of Turkey has urged business people, entrepreneurs and the private sector of Turkey to develop economic cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The TOBB president further said that Turkish companies and chambers of commerce are interested in cooperating with Iran.

During the meeting, ways to facilitate joint investment in infrastructure and production projects and expanding trade and transit cooperation between the two countries were explored and decisions were made on speeding up the existing cooperation.

