Iranian Parliament Speaker set to travel Syria

During the visit, the Iranian Parliament Speaker will meet with senior Syrian officials, as well as businessmen and economic activists from the two countries.

Removing trade barriers and resolving the problems of businessmen to use the economic potential of Syria is the most important agenda of Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on this trip.

This trip will focus on strategic economic cooperation between Iran and Syria and it seems that Ghalibaf's visit is in line with the goals of the country's economic diplomacy.

RHM/Al-Alam 5719643