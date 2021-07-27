  1. Politics
Jul 27, 2021, 12:20 PM

Iranian Parliament Speaker set to travel Syria

TEHRAN, Jul. 27 (MNA) – The Iranian Parliament Speaker will take a trip to Syria to discuss bilateral ties, including strategic economic cooperation and removing trade barriers between two countries.

During the visit, the Iranian Parliament Speaker will meet with senior Syrian officials, as well as businessmen and economic activists from the two countries.

Removing trade barriers and resolving the problems of businessmen to use the economic potential of Syria is the most important agenda of Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on this trip.

This trip will focus on strategic economic cooperation between Iran and Syria and it seems that Ghalibaf's visit is in line with the goals of the country's economic diplomacy.

