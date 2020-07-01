Caesar sanctions 'economic terrorism': Iran's envoy to Brussels

The Fourth Conference on "Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region" took place on 30 June 2020 in a virtual format. It was hosted by the European Union (EU) and co-chaired with the United Nations (UN). The Conference was preceded by virtual Days of Dialogue and by a week of side events.

Dehghani, in his remarks, described Caesar sanctions as a violation of international law and human fundamentals, adding that such sanctions will only exacerbate the conditions. He added that the sanctions are 'economic terrorism' for they terribly influence the lives of many innocent people.

The Iranian diplomat noted that the US sanctions against Syria also act as an impediment on the way of combat with the lethal coronavirus in Syria.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he reacted to the recent remarks of Saudi Arabia's FM and said "Saudi Arabia is the central bank of terrorism and the main source of extremism in the region and beyond.

He added that to evade from the accusations made against it due to its crimes in Syria, Saudi Arabia is making baseless accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Dehghani said, "The world knows about Iran's effective role in the fight against ISIS and terrorism in Syria and the region."

The Caesar Act passed as part of an annual defense spending bill, contains the most severe sanctions on the government since the Syrian civil war began nine years ago.

In a statement announcing the designations imposed under the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act - signed by President Donald Trump in December - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said 'many more' sanctions should be expected in the coming weeks and months.

The US announced a fresh round of sanctions against 39 Syrian individuals and companies including Assad and his wife Asma personally, in mid-June.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said afterward that "We have strong economic relationships with Syria, and as for the latter, [it has] a credit line in Iran. We and our friends will work to develop the economic situation in Syria and enhance economic cooperation between Iran and Syria."

HJ/IRN83839894