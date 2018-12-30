All Syria’s trading gates open to Iranian firms: envoy

He made the remarks at a meeting of Iranian business people with Syrian officials, including Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade Mohammad Samer al-Khalil, which was held at Iran’s Chamber of Commerce on Sunday.

Syrian President Bashar Assad has recommended the Iranian companies’ participation in the reconstruction of the country, he said, adding that this is an ample opportunity for Iranian firms to become active in Syria.

“Considering the signing of the long-term agreement, we have taken a big step towards expanding our economic activities, and this is the beginning of a larger movement for the development of business activities between the two countries and will provide the ground for the participation of Iranian private sector in Syria,” he said.

A long-term economic agreement was signed today between the two countries after the same meeting by Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami and Syrian Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade Mohammad Samer al-Khalil.

MAH/FNA13971009000677