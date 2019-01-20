JCPOA Supervisory Board to have final say on leaving or remaining in deal

Speaking to reporters on Sunday on the sidelines of the 9th edition of Conference of ‘Gaza, Symbol of Resistance’ in Tehran, Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), said “the decision to leave or remain in the JCPOA will be made by the JCPOA Supervisory Board which is always monitoring the circumstances and decides properly in accordance with national interests.”

Separately, in response to another question regarding the Iranian TV anchorwoman held in US jail, Salehi said “what a democracy is this that detains a hardworking female journalist, who went there to visit her relatives, while had not done anything wrong other than journalism, and nobody spoke against the illegal action in the country.”

The nuclear chief went on to criticize the European countries for staying silent against the illegal detention of Iranian anchorwoman by the US authorities.

With regard to the Gaza conference, Salehi said that these kinds of conferences raise the public awareness about the role that Resistance forces play against the Zionist regime.

He pointed to 'Sykes–Picot Agreement' and dividing of occupied Palestinian lands by France and the UK and added “in these two countries, Zionists made their utmost efforts to defeat Palestine and several wars took place.”

With regard to recent comments by John Bolton, the US National Security Advisor claiming that Iran gives wrong information to the International Atomic Energy Agency, the Iran nuclear chief said "has Mr. Bolton ever said anything honestly."

In response to a question regarding achieving peaceful nuclear thresholds by Iranian experts, he said that no foreign country played a role in achieving them, while acknowleding that the Iranian scientists used international journals to produce them.

