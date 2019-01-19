Iran receives two awards at Dhaka festival

Iranian feature 'Dressage' won the Best Director award at the Asian Competition Section, dhakafilmfestival.org wrote.

Directed by Pooya Badkoobeh, the 95-minute feature tells the story of Golsa and her friends who, motivated primarily by boredom rather than greed, decide to rob a corner shop. While evaluating the robbery, they are dismayed to realize that they forgot to bring along the CCTV footage; so one of them must return to the crime scene and the vote falls on Golsa.

Shahriar Pourseyedian was awarded the Best Short Film award at Spiritual Films Section for his film 'The Return'.

It is about a man named Rahim who has been in prison for 23 years. Now, he comes back to his hometown to visit his brother. The trip back home brings to light some unspeakable secret.

Dhaka International Film Festival is a biennial film festival held in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Established in 1992, the festival was initially organized on annual basis, but became a biennial event since 1995. The 17th round of the event was held on January 10-18 in Bangladesh.

The 17th DIFF, themed 'Better Film, Better Audience, Better Society', featured some 170 films by filmmakers from about 60 countries.

